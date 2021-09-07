How Bharti Singh lost 15 kgs: ‘I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm’

Comedian Bharti Singh spoke about losing 15 kgs, and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's reaction to her new avatar. Bharti revealed in an interview that she follows intermittent fasting, and is surprised by how much weight she has lost.

She said that losing weight has also helped with her pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and asthma. Bharti Singh earlier weighed 91 kgs, and now weighs 76 kgs.

"Abhi saans nahi chadhti aur halka halka feel hota hai. Meri diabetes aur asthma bhi control mein aa gaye hain (Now I don't have problem breathing and feel lighter. My diabetes and asthma are also under control)," she told a leading daily. Bharti said that Haarsh isn't quite as happy as her about the transformation, as he misses playing with her tummy and gets annoyed when she refuses to eat outside food.

"I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm," Bharti continued, adding, "My body doesn’t accept dinner any later than 7 pm. Maine 30-32 saal bahut khaana khaaya hai aur uske baad ek saal apni body ko time diya toh body ne sab accept kiya (I ate a lot of food for 30-32 years and then gave my body a year and my body has accepted the change).”

She admitted that though she has hit a ‘plateau’ when it comes to weight-loss, she is ‘very proud’ of herself, and feels good when she sees herself on screen. Bharti is currently featured on The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance Deewane 3.

Bharti said in a recent episode of Dance Deewane that she and Haarsh were planning on having a baby, but watching the pandemic wreak havoc in people's lives made them reconsider. "We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this," she said.