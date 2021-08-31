Paparazzi ask Bharti Singh 'mama kab banege', her response leaves everyone in splits. Watch

Bharti Singh had a hilarious response to the paparazzi asking when she would announce her pregnancy. The comedian, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, in Mumbai, when the photographers caught up with her and asked her the question.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a cameraman asked Bharti, "Mama kab banege (When will we be uncles)?" as she was promoting the dance reality show and The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti looked at the group of photographers in silence for a moment.

She then said, "Yaar ab toh sabko bache ka intezaar ho gaya hai. Bus aap log akela chodiye, karte hai kuch (Everyone's waiting for the baby. I'll do something about it once you'll leave me alone)." The response left everyone in splits.

Bharti and Haarsh have been married since 2017. Earlier this summer, Bharti confessed she and Haarsh were planning on having a baby. However, the pandemic has affected their plans. During an episode of Dance Deewane, as she heard the story of a young mother losing her 14-day-old baby to Covid-19, Bharti broke down and said, "We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this."

Last summer, speaking with TellyChakkar, Bharti said, "Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon (I thought let me play 20-20 in 2020). However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk."



