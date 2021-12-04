Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How Ravi Dubey finds perfect balance between acting and producing

Actor-producer Ravi Dubey wants to explore as a storyteller, going beyond medium, genre restrictions.
Actor Ravi Dubey is trying to find a balance between acting and producing.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:22 AM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

Having being in the business for almost two decades now, Ravi Dubey has not stuck to just acting but also branched out to production, something that he feels was important for his creative expression.

The actor, who has produced regional film and TV series, says, “Yes of course (it gives creative satisfaction). We are not just part of creative industry but we are also consumers for creative industry. We believe in certain kinds of stories and not every time we are given those kind of stories as an actor. And if we are in a stage where we can tell those stories then why not?”

Dubey says for him, the purpose is to find those stories and back them, either as an actor or as a producer.

“There is a no balancing act. It is the same world whether you are telling a story or are a part of the story. It is story centric medium, one way or the other, it is less balancing and more about dabbling with different things. It is just that two things are coexistent,” the 37-year-old adds.

As a producer, Dubey says he is tapping into different medium and is not thinking of the medium so much.

“Me and Sargun (Mehta, wife) want to explore ourselves as storytellers and producers. I can’t really say that this is a particular type of stories that I want t tell. I want to tell all kinds of stories, not in one particular genre. The first priory is that by virtue of being a part of the industry for almost two decades now. Both Sargun and I have been part of stories, devoured stories as consumers. We crave to watch good content. It does give us some kind of objectivity towards what works for us,” he ends.

