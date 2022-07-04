I became a household name because of TV: Paritosh Tripathi

He became a household name with his portrayal of TRP Mama on a TV reality show, and actor Paritosh Tripathi credits the small screen for all the love he has received so far. “I became a household name only because of television. The reach that TV has is tremendous. TV is a difficult medium and can get tiresome at times, but my greatest learning from the medium is that you can deliver even at the eleventh hour if you decide to give your best shot. You learn a lot as an actor from TV, so one must definitely try it,” he says.

While it’s often discussed how artistes really struggle to break into the film space after earning the TV actor tag, Tripathi has never experienced anything like that. “I think that’s also because I have never been a part of any daily soap. I did Crime Patrol and some reality shows. Yes, TRP Mama was a character that I essayed in Super Dancer, but it felt like I was doing on-screen theatre,” shares the 34-year-old.

The actor has been seen in films such as Janhit Mein Jaari, Ludo (2020) and Kaashi In Search Of Ganga (2018), among others. Ask between films and TV, what felt more adventurous and Tripathi says, “I love doing films. I decided to become an actor only because of my interest in cinema. TV is definitely a strong medium and I will try my best to explore every opportunity, but I love doing films more.”

