If we can have a Krrish, then why can’t we have woman superheroes too?

Shashank Vyas doesn’t shy away from expressing himself. Be it via poems that he wrote on the plight of migrant labourers or the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, or the Hathras rape case. Among other things, the Balika Vadhu star feels strongly about women empowerment.

Vyas, who is making his Bollywood debut with Laila Manju, credits Hrithik Roshan for giving India its first ever superhero but also has questions about unexplored stories on woman superheroes. “If we can have a Krrish, why can’t we have shows on woman superheroes?,” he questions, hoping to see one soon.

“We should make a show about woman superheroes. We often talk about women empowerment so why can’t we have a woman superhero? I think it could be because we can’t accept it. All these discussions about gender equality and empowerment are often limited to debates, talk shows and books. We need to have inspiring stories about women,” adds the Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor.

As far as content and inspirational stories are concerned, Vyas feels there is an overdose of gangster and violent stories on OTT believes that the audience had enough of stories on drugs and sex. He admits that he enjoyed watching Special Ops, Gullak and Bandish Bandits and adds, “Where are the stories that happen in our homes? The slice-of-life content. Audience needs fresh and good content. Why can’t we make good romantic stories, or stories around housewives? We need more stories that are based on our lives and which people can relate to. India is full of rich, engaging and interesting stories and there are so many of them which are still unexplored. It’s not all about drugs, sex and guns. Are our households like that?” he concludes with another question.