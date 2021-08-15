Indian Idol 12 finale: Great Khali, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra join contestants for longest finale ever

The Indian Idol finale is underway and it is the biggest and longest one in the history of the show. Finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya are fighting for the winner's trophy on Sunday's episode.

Special guests such as The Great Khali and others joined the show for its 12-hour long episode. Alka Yagnik paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan performed on stage with female singers of the show. Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joined the show to promote their movie, Shershaah. +

Guest judge Sonu Kakkar filled in for her sister Neha Kakkar and sang a song with Pawandeep Rajan. Arunita gave a sparkling performance to Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank and left all speechless. The contestants also spoke about their journeys on the show so far and revealed secrets about each other.

Nihal Tauro sang Gerua from Dilwale and even his parents were seen grooving to the performance. The show is being hosted by Aditya Narayan with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Aditya Narayan will also pay a tribute to his father, Udit. He will sing Tu Mera Dil from Akele Hum Akele Tum while Udit will sing Aditya's song Tatad Tatad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Raamleela.

Director Neeraj Sharma earlier told Indian Express earlier that the team is looking forward to making history with Indian Idol Season 12. Talking about his plans for finale, he said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”