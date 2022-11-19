Indian Idol 13: Ayushmann Khurrana asks Rishi Singh ’kaise kar lete ho, Virat Kohli still doesn't follow me'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat recently visited the sets of Indian Idol 13 for the promotion of their upcoming film, An Action Hero. They were blown away by contestant Rishi Singh's performance, who is currently also gaining popularity for having cricketer Virat Kohli among his three lakh followers on Instagram. Now a promo of the upcoming episode shows how Ayushmann teased him about the same, asking, “kaise karlete ho yaar, kaise (how do you do it, how)?" Also read: An Action Hero trailer

The promo shows Rishi singing the Kabir Singh song Bekhayali. After the performance, Ayushmann says that even when he has come all the way from Vicky Donor to An Action Hero, Virat still doesn't follow him. He says, "Anushka follow karti hogi, Virat nahi karte (Anushka must be following me but Virat doesn't). Yaar ye kya cheez hai yaar (what are you), I will pay for his concerts seriously. Ab main maan sakta hu Virat Kohli kyu follow karte hain tumhe. Main tumhara fan ho chuka hu, ab main bhi tumhe aaj se follow karunga (Now I know why Virat Kohli follows you. I am also your fan now and will follow you from today).”

The promo is already a hit among the viewers of the show. A fan commented on it, “You're makin Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh (UP) proud... you're the gem of UP... Ramji (Lord Ram) will bless you always.” Another wrote, “Oh my God!!! Trophy le jaooo yaar Rishi aap abhi, kyaa gaya hai (take the tropy Rishi, what a performance).” One more wrote, “You are the winner of Indian Idol 13.” A person also called Rishi, ‘future Arijit Singh’. A comment also read, "“Rishi remember my name... I'll be the first one in your concert in the front row”. However, one person also mentioned that Ayushmann is yet to follow Rishi on Instagram.

In his next titled An Action Hero, Ayushmann plays an actor accused of killing the brother of a municipal councillor, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is on a mission to track him down. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film will release in theatres on December 2.

