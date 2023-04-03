Indian Idol 13: Rishi Singh from Ayodhya wins show, takes home a car and 25 lakh cash prize; Dobosmita Roy comes second

The winner of Indian Idol season 13 was announced on Sunday. Rishi Singh won the singing reality show. Rishi, who is from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, won the trophy after beating Kolkata's Debosmita Roy, who was declared the first runner-up and Chirag Kotwal from Jammu and Kashmir, who was the second runner-up. Along with the winner's trophy, Rishi took home a brand new car and prize money of ₹25 lakh. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana asks Rishi Singh ’kaise kar lete ho, Virat Kohli still doesn't follow me'

Rishi Singh wins Indian Idol 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi Singh won Indian Idol 13 after competing with other top 6 contestants including Debosmita Roy, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, Chirag Kotwal and Shivam Singh. Along with the cash prize, Rishi was presented with a new car – Brezza. Debosmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal, the first and second runners-up respectively, received a trophy and a cheque of ₹5 lakh each. The third and fourth runners-up, Bidipta Chakraborty and Shivam Singh, were given a cheque of ₹3 lakh each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to his Indian Idol win, Rishi Singh said in a statement, as per India Today, "I still can’t believe that I won the Indian Idol 13 trophy. The feeling is surreal! It was a dream come true moment for me when my name was announced as the winner of this season. It is a huge honour to be taking ahead the legacy of such a well-loved and prestigious show. I am grateful to the channel, the judges, and the entire team of Indian Idol for giving us such a wonderful platform to showcase our talent. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all my fans and viewers who have always supported me and voted for me to win this coveted title. Thank you for making my dream turn into reality."

Rishi Singh wins Indian Idol 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debosmita Roy also spoke about her Indian Idol journey after the winner was declared, and said, “I can't believe I had the opportunity to perform on such a huge platform in front of all the judges and special guests. It is a great achievement for me to see the smile and the pride in my parents' eyes. When my name was announced as one of the finalists, it felt like I had already won the trophy. I owe it all to my parents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.