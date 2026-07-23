Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Vishal Dadlani to miss crowning the winner; take a look at top 6 finalists

After months of performances, emotional moments and inspiring stories, Indian Idol Season 16 is ready to wrap up with its grand finale on Sunday, July 26. Built around this season's theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist, the finale promises an evening packed with music, nostalgia and celebration as one of the six finalists walks away with the coveted Indian Idol trophy.

Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Top 6 finalists, star-studded guests and all you need to know before the winner is crowned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla have made it to the final stage of the competition after impressing both the judges and viewers throughout the season.

A season filled with memorable performances

Judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah have guided the contestants throughout the competition, while host Aditya Narayan has steered the show through every milestone. Together, they have witnessed the finalists evolve into confident performers, making this one of the most memorable seasons of the singing reality show.

The grand finale will also feature several special guests. Joining Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah for the celebrations will be Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar, adding even more star power to the finale.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishal Dadlani on missing the finale

{{^usCountry}} Sharing his thoughts ahead of the finale, Vishal Dadlani said, “This season has been filled with remarkable talent and some truly memorable performances. What has impressed me the most is the contestants' willingness to learn, push their boundaries, and evolve with every performance. Reaching the Grand Finale itself is a huge achievement, and each of our Top 6 finalists has earned their place through hard work and dedication. I am really sad that I couldn’t be a part of the finale due to prior commitment, but I wish them all the very best, and I hope they continue making music long after Indian Idol.” Shreya Ghoshal praises the finalists' journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his thoughts ahead of the finale, Vishal Dadlani said, “This season has been filled with remarkable talent and some truly memorable performances. What has impressed me the most is the contestants' willingness to learn, push their boundaries, and evolve with every performance. Reaching the Grand Finale itself is a huge achievement, and each of our Top 6 finalists has earned their place through hard work and dedication. I am really sad that I couldn’t be a part of the finale due to prior commitment, but I wish them all the very best, and I hope they continue making music long after Indian Idol.” Shreya Ghoshal praises the finalists' journey {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reflecting on the contestants' growth, Shreya Ghoshal shared, "Watching these contestants grow throughout the season has been such a beautiful experience. Each one has brought their own individuality, sincerity, and love for music to the stage, making this journey truly memorable. As we arrive at the Grand Finale, I feel immensely proud of how far they have come. No matter who lifts the trophy, I hope they continue believing in themselves because this is only the beginning of a wonderful musical journey."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aditya Narayan looks forward to the big night

Host Aditya Narayan also spoke about the finalists' journey and said, "Every season of Indian Idol is special, but watching these contestants grow from their very first audition to the Grand Finale has been incredibly rewarding. They've not only evolved as singers but also as performers and individuals. This season, 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' has given us so many unforgettable memories, and I'm sure the Grand Finale will be a fitting celebration of everything we've experienced together. I wish all four finalists the very best and can't wait for audiences to witness an evening filled with extraordinary music and heartfelt moments."

When and where to watch

The Indian Idol Season 16 Grand Finale will air on Sunday, July 26, on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on SonyLIV.