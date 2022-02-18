India's Got Talent Season 9: Illusionist makes Shilpa Shetty float in air, Manoj Muntashir goes ‘wow’. Watch

In a new promo video for India's Got Talent Season 9, an illusionist performs his magic on Shilpa Shetty. By the end of his trick, Shilpa is seen floating in the air with no support.

On Friday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a new clip from the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9.

In the video, illusionist BS Reddy can be seen helping Shilpa to stand on a stool. He later places two supporting stands in front of her and makes her hands rest on that. After a few minutes, he removes the stool underneath Shilpa, and later the two stands, leaving her up in the air. Reddy later puts back the supporting rods and the stool.

Seeing this, judge Manoj Muntashir can be heard saying, “What?” He later yells “Wow” as he and the live audience of the show give a standing ovation to the magician. Other contestants of the show are also seen in a state of shock after Reddy's performance.

One fan commented on the video, “How is this even possible? This looks unreal. Shilps is up in the air and she didn't even realise that? Kinda looks made up but if it's not then amazingg dude.” Another one called it “Amazing,” while one said that the performance was “Outstanding.” One fan tried to guess how Reddy performed the trick and wrote, “Connection between magician Knees.”

The first season of India's Got Talent aired in 2009. At that time Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur were the judges. Over time the show welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others. India's Got Talent Season 9 airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on weekends.

