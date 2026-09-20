Inside Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael’s Goa wedding celebration with Karan Wahi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael have given fans another glimpse of their wedding celebrations, this time from Goa. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in the UK in July, brought their friends together for a colourful celebration filled with traditional outfits, dancing and plenty of familiar faces from the television and film industry. Videos and photos from the gathering have surfaced online, showing Jennifer enjoying the celebrations with Karan Wahi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Mandira Bedi, Shabir Ahluwalia and others.

Jennifer and William’s desi celebration

Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael celebrate in Goa with Karan Wahi, Riteish-Genelia and friends.

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The Goa festivities had a very different feel from the couple’s intimate church wedding in West Wales. Jennifer and William opted for traditional Indian outfits as they celebrated with their friends. In one video, Jennifer can be seen teaching William some desi dance moves as the couple happily dances together. Another clip shows her sharing a warm hug with Genelia Deshmukh.

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{{^usCountry}} Jennifer looked stunning in a deep purple embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse paired with a pink bandhani lehenga and matching dupatta. She completed the traditional look with polki jewellery and a maang tikka, while her hair was styled in soft waves. William wore an ice-blue kurta set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer looked stunning in a deep purple embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse paired with a pink bandhani lehenga and matching dupatta. She completed the traditional look with polki jewellery and a maang tikka, while her hair was styled in soft waves. William wore an ice-blue kurta set. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashish Chowdhry also shared a group picture from the celebration, giving a glimpse of the gathering. He captioned it, “Jenny is 'Will'ing! And we are thrilling!”

Friends attends the celebrations

Karan Wahi’s presence at Jennifer’s wedding festivities also caught attention. The two have been close friends for years and recently shared the screen in the web series Dill Mill Gayye and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. His presence at the Goa celebration, however, showed that the two continue to share a close friendship.

Riteish and Genelia were also part of the celebrations, along with Mandira Bedi and Shabir Ahluwalia. The gathering brought together Jennifer’s close friends and industry colleagues for an evening of dancing and celebrations.

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A look back at their UK wedding

Jennifer and William got married on July 16 in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. The actor later shared a video montage from the wedding, giving fans glimpses of their church ceremony, wedding vows and photoshoot. Sharing the video on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, “.. and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael”.

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William is a finance professional based in Singapore. His LinkedIn profile lists him as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group, a role he has held since 2022.

Before marrying William, Jennifer was married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The former couple separated in November 2016.