Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Himalayan vacation: Meeting young fans, playing in the snow
tv

Inside Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Himalayan vacation: Meeting young fans, playing in the snow

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are holidaying in the Spiti valley, in Himachal Pradesh. The actor-couple has been sharing photos and videos from their trip on Instagram. 
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are holidaying in Himachal Pradesh. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:12 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are covered up in warm clothes as they travel through the snow-covered towns of Himachal Pradesh. The actor-couple have travelled to Spiti and have been sharing pictures and videos from their trip. 

In videos shared by Rubina, the Bigg Boss 14 winner played with snow and took walks under the winter sun. She also came across young fans in a village called Tabo, in Spiti. 

Sharing pictures of a group of girls surrounding her with pens and papers, to get her autograph, Rubina wrote, “Finding fans in such remote places, just fills my heart with #gratitude …… Tabo is a small village and has the oldest Monastery which dates back to 10th century BC …… This is my Devbhoomi #himachal.” 

RELATED STORIES
Rubina Dilaik with her little fans. 
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy their vacation. 

Abhinav, on the other hand, shared pictures of the valley, of gazing at the mountains through a telescope and taking a walk with Rubina. He also shared a video in which he stopped his car to move the rocks that had fallen on the road and urged fans to do the same when they pass through such routes otherwise it could damage the road. 

He shared the video with the caption, “Each one pick one ! Yeah the GREF, BRO , RCC’s and the road construction workers , labourers toil hard in the blazing sun to provide us with amazing roads so that we can go to the beautiful mountains, but the nature works round the clock and falling rocks land on these roads and the oncoming traffic is either in risk or the traffic damages these roads …. So if you see rocks on the road just throw them away to the sides carefully ! #responsible #travel #abhinavshukla #responsibletraveler.” 

 

 

Before their road trip through Spiti valley, Abhinav and Rubina travelled to the Maldives. They shared videos and pictures in which they were seen sharing a romantic moment at the beach and taking a swim, among other activities. 

Also read: Kashmera Shah questions Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik’s replies to her tweet on Bigg Boss: '‘Why only these two?’

Rubina and Abhinav had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 together. The couple was on the verge of separation when they joined the show. However, they worked on their relationship when they were inside the Bigg Boss house. After Rubina won, the couple had said that they wanted to renew their vows. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik abhinav shukla
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya dies at 72, Dipika Chikhlia confirms

5

Ananya and Chunky reach NCB office after raids at her home, see pics

The Big Picture: Ranveer gets angry with Sara, Janhvi for taking over his show

KBC 13: Amitabh says it pains to see children abandoning parents in old-age
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP