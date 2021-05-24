Inside Sugandha Mishra’s lockdown birthday celebration with Sanket Bhosale: Cakes, balloons and love

Sugandha Mishra took to Instagram to share glimpses of her lockdown birthday bash and thanked her husband, Sanket Bhosale, for making her feel ‘special’. She posted photos on Instagram, in which their house could be seen decorated with balloons and streamers. They smeared cake on each other’s faces and posed together. Their family members also featured in some of the images.

“Thanx a lot @drrrsanket for making me feel so special not only today but every single day,” Sugandha captioned her Instagram post, while adding hashtags such as ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names), ‘power couple’, ‘just married’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘lockdown birthday’. Sanket commented, “My wife, my life,” along with heart emojis.

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post and used adjectives such as ‘super’, ‘cute’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘fantastic’ to describe the pictures.

On Sunday, Sanket shared photos of himself doing push-ups outdoors as Sugandha sat on his back. “Wishing a very happy birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life… my wife… @sugandhamishra23,” he wrote. He shared one of the pictures on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Guddu.”

Earlier this month, Sanket celebrated his birthday at home and Sugandha shared a video from the intimate party. The cake featured a picture from their pre-wedding shoot and he said that he did not feel like cutting it.

Also see: Step inside Boman Irani’s ‘noisy, full and loving’ Mumbai home with an old-world charm

To wish Sanket on his birthday, Sugandha had shared a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket. I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you.... U Never Cease to Amaze me… Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do… U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend… Happy Birthday Hubby,” she wrote.

Sugandha and Sanket, who starred together in The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26. They were originally set to tie the knot last year but postponed their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the pandemic far from over, they decided not to put off their big day any longer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON