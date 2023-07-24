Uorfi Javed reveals getting lip fillers since she was 18: 'Instead of hating yourself, better to opt for surgeries'

Uorfi Javed, who has been having a tough time after opting for undereye fillers recently, shared a long note talking about her journey with fillers in the last few years. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Uorfi posted a series of her photos giving a glimpse of her face after she opted for fillers. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed warns against undereye fillers, shares new pic and reveals she'll get them 'dissolved': Most painful thing) Uorfi Javed shared a post on Instagram.

In the first photo, one of Uorfi's eyes was red. In the next picture, Uorfi smiled looking at the camera. She was also seen with lip fillers in a few photos. All the pictures were clicked by Uorfi herself.

Uorfi talks about her journey with fillers

Sharing the pictures, Uorfi captioned the post, "Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever!!"

She also added, "I’m not telling people to not get them, but in fact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more. Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually revvokend (recommend) fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only."

She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Fans react to Uorfi's post

Reacting to the post, fans thanked her for her honesty. A person wrote, "To come out that clean and real being in this profession needs guts !!! @urfi" A comment read, "Thank you for being honest and real. And for people saying accept yourself for who you are. It's her body and if she likes it so be it. She doesn't recommend fillers or surgery to anyone. She's saying if they want to go for it, choose a good doctor. Natural is the best yes but if it doesn't make you happy then why not."

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Bahot time se I was thinking to share this, padh lena guys (I was thinking of sharing this for a long time, do read guys).” She also wrote, “Botched lips (melting face emoji).”

Uorfi on undereye fillers

Recently, she warned people to be careful while opting for fillers. On Instagram, she wrote, "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers-my under eyes have bumps. The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips-I got my fillers dissolved so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved-the most painful thing ever-dissolving the filler."

Uorfi, last week, had posted her picture on Instagram. She wrote, "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f***ed up!! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even make-up can't hide my weird under eyes!! Why did I do this to myself."

