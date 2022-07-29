Internet cracks up as Rakhi Sawant gets honorary MBA but becomes a 'doctor': 'The patient would die in advance'

On Friday, fans of Rakhi Sawant learnt that the reality show star and dancer is now Doctor Rakhi Sawant, after getting a honorary MBA degree. No, that's not an editorial error but was revealed by Rakhi herself and even actor Arjun Bajwa, who joined her at an event this week, did not correct her. He went on to joke how he would be Rakhi's patient. However, those who learnt about the news couldn't stop talking about it and left hilarious reactions on social media. Also read: Karan Johar says 'everyone rushed to neighbouring doctor' after Rakhi Sawant's 'Jo bhagwan nahi deta' line on KWK

On Friday, Rakhi shared a video which was originally shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. The paparazzo mentioned in the caption that Rakhi was awarded in Dubai at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards organised by Kalyani Jana. In the video, Rakhi is seen in a shimmery black gown with a red convocation gown over it, complete with a red cap. She says in the video, "Main MBA hogai hu, Dr Rakhi Sawant."

Actor Arjun Bajwa joins her and jokes, “I am her patient and have come to her. Congratulations. Dr Rakhi Sawant.” Rakhi also said in humour, “Now I will do such an operation on him that even Munna Bhai will fail. One won't be able to find his lungs or heart. I will eat up his heart.”

The comments section of the video was flooded by hilarious remarks over the development. An Instagram follower questioned Arjun Bajwa, “MBA who became a doctor. What pill are you on, Arjun?” A viewer commented, “Advance me maar jayega patient (the patient would die in advance).” Another said, “Agar ye doctor hai to mai pradhanmantri hu (if she is a doctor, I am the Prime Minister).” One more viewer said, “I am the prime minister from a different galaxy, had come on Earth to see this.” A comment also read, “Ye duniya ab rehne layak nhi bachi (this world is not worthy living)."

A person wrote, “M.B.A ya dr yaha alag hi nashe chal re (MBA or doctor, they are on some different type of drugs).” A real doctor reacted to the video saying, “It took me six years to become one.” A person also asked the university which conferred a doctorate on Rakhi, “Dr Rakhi likhne se pehle ye hath kanpe ni (were your hands not trembling before writing Dr Rakhi).” A person added, “Mera to padhai se vishwaas he uth gaya (I don't believe in academics anymore).”

