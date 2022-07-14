Karan Johar says 'everyone rushed to neighbouring doctor' after Rakhi Sawant's 'Jo bhagwan nahi deta' line on KWK

Karan Johar has spoken about Rakhi Sawant and how she was the first honest celebrity on Koffee With Karan. Rakhi had appeared in season 2 of the chat show and her line ‘jo bhagwan nahi deta, wo doctor deta hai' on the show became popular. Karan has said it started a new trend among celebrities, who rushed to their doctors for cosmetic surgery. Also read: Karan Johar clarifies he didn't leak Koffee quiz to Alia Bhatt, expected her to know who President of India is

Karan is back with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. He will be returning with the second episode of Koffee With Karan on Thursday, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The first episode aired last week and had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests.

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 and is a regular at film events now. Talking about interviewing Rakhi in 2007, Karan Johar told Peepingmoon.com in an interview, “At that point of time, she was a moment. Everybody was talking about her. She was candid and she was the first honest celebrity that existed. Everyone said, ‘are you calling her to make fun’, I said, ‘no, I am very interested in her mind'. And I still am. I still feel that there is so much that she is holding back when there is so much that she is projecting.”

"I remember her big famous line was ‘jo bhagwan nahi deta, wo doctor deta hai (a doctor gives what God doesn't bless with). Everyone has taken Rakhi very seriously after that. Everyone has rushed to their neighbouring doctor," Karan added.

During her appearance on the show, Rakhi had expressed her happiness on being a guest and had said, “Main mantralaya mein baith jaati, toh bhi mujhe itni khushi nahi milti jitna aaj is show pe aake mili hai! (I wouldn't have been this happy if I was sitting in a ministry office, as happy as I am after coming on this show).”

