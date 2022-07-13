Karan Johar clarifies he didn't leak Koffee quiz to Alia Bhatt, expected her to know who President of India is

Karan Johar has finally revealed that he leaked the rapid fire questions to Student of the Year cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra for their first Koffee With Karan appearance. The filmmaker said he was very nervous about how they would perform on the show.

Karan however added that he did not disclose the questions from the quiz during which Alia Bhatt named Prithviraj Chavan as the President of India. He said it was the only time he ever leaked his questions to the guests.

Confessing the same once again, Karan told Peepingmoon.com in an interview, Karan said, “This was hilarious because I was feeling like a parents who brought these three children on annual day, hoping that they don't muck up their performances.”

"I really did not want them to screw up and guess what, they still did. I didn't give them the quiz, thinking they knew the basic and then, of course we all know about the big Alia Bhatt goofup," he added.

However, when Karan's video from the interview was shared on Reddit, a user claimed the filmmaker has done it more than just once. A Reddit user shared a snippet, supposedly from Karan Johar's book, An Unsuitable Boy. It read, “In my entire Koffee with Karan history, there's only one person I ever gave the Rapid Fire questions to, and that was Sanjay Dutt. He was going to come in with Sushmita Sen, and I knew she would really bite his head off with her answers, and he would just come across looking blank because he was really nervous, and it was the very first season. I gave him the questions in advance and he won the hamper.”

Karan is now back with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode had Alia with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh on the red carpet. The upcoming second episode would have Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests.

