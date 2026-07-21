Internet fumes at Karan Wahi for comparing women today with his mother's generation: ‘He wants them to endure silently?’

Actor and television host Karan Wahi has sparked a debate on social media with his comments on modern women and how it is difficult for men to sustain longterm relationships today. The actor was on Candid Confessions with Chhavi podcast where he shared his candid comments on women and compared to his mother's generation.

What Karan said

Karan Wahi shared his experience about going on dates with many women.

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During the conversation, Karan said, "As a man, I feel more scared, because I feel I'll be the person giving more, I'll be more loyal, the women in today's time might just slip. Ye 10-15 saal pehle koi puchta na, toh main kehta nahi hum hi kharab hai (If someone had asked me this 10-15 years ago, I would have said men are the ones at fault), and I'm not saying ki saari ladkiyan kharab hai ya sare ladke hi achchha hai (I'm not saying all women are bad or all men are good). But some women have taken the concept of independence in a very different way. Pehli meri Maa ko kuch pasand nahi aata tha, woh chup rehti thi, woh apna kaam karti thi, apne way mein sort karti thi, and then she moved on (Earlier, if my mother did not like something, she would quietly deal with it in her own way and then move on), and I can give an example of myself."

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{{^usCountry}} "Abhi opportunities itna zyada hogaya na (There are so many opportunities now). Why am I scared? Because I'm seeing the divorce rates. I have friends who got divorced, but one funny thing I'll say is 80 per cent of the guy friends I know have gotten divorced because their spouses got someone else," he added during the chat. How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Abhi opportunities itna zyada hogaya na (There are so many opportunities now). Why am I scared? Because I'm seeing the divorce rates. I have friends who got divorced, but one funny thing I'll say is 80 per cent of the guy friends I know have gotten divorced because their spouses got someone else," he added during the chat. How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

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Karan's comments did not sit well with many on social media. One commented, “Basically u want subservient women who will suffer ur s**t n not do things that men have been doing forever. Stay single or date other men.” Another said, “So dumb. Who told him independence means cheating? Those women were just cheating on you, Sir. He should get a dictionary & date better women.”

A comment read, “That's male privilege---when women start doing the things MEN were doing, suddenly it's 'bad' but if the dudes do it, it's men being men. On top of which, women having a voice is uncomfortable for him. Red flag!!!” ““meri maa ko kuch pasand nahi aata tha wo chup rehti thi apna kaam karti thi , in today’s time women say ***k you” So he wants women to endure things silently ? So glad never liked him lol,” quipped one. “More itv celebs should do reality shows or podcasts it’s the quickest way to find out who they really are behind the facade,” wrote another.

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Karan became a household name after appearing in several shows, including Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, Never Kiss Your Best Friend (S2), and Channa Mereya. He was recently seen in the romantic thriller series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani (2024) on SonyLIV.