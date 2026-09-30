Isha Rikhi apologises to fans for disappointing them after Bigg Boss 20 eviction: ‘Last few weeks were not easy for me’

Punjabi rapper and singer Badshah's ex-wife and actor Isha Rikhi entered Bigg Boss 20 as a participant, and after spending three weeks in the show, she was evicted during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, after her eviction, the actor has penned a note on social media apologising to fans for disappointing her.

Isha Rikhi shares note for fans after Bigg Boss 20 eviction

Isha Rikhi shares first post after Bigg Boss 20 eviction.

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On Wednesday, Isha took to Instagram and shared her first post after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20. She wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever.❤️. Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn't support me. I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way."

She added, "The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to."

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{{^usCountry}} Isha further expressed gratitude and apologised for disappointing fans and wrote, "I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry. I'm still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn't express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I'm truly, truly grateful." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha further expressed gratitude and apologised for disappointing fans and wrote, "I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry. I'm still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn't express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I'm truly, truly grateful." {{/usCountry}}

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During her stint in the show, Isha was mostly seen talking about her personal life and indirectly addressing her separation from Badshah. The actor did make some friends, including Kanika Mann and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. However, it was Kanika because of whom she got evicted. Kanika didn't save her, leading her to a tough fight for eviction between her and Yung DSA. Eventually, Isha was eliminated from the show.

About Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actor and model who has primarily worked in Punjabi cinema, with occasional appearances in Hindi films. Born in Chandigarh, she began her career in modelling before making her acting debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013. She went on to feature in films including Happy Go Lucky, Bade Changay Ne Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt!!, Ardaas, Do Dooni Panj and Mindo Taseeldarni. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018.

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Rikhi has also attracted significant media attention over her personal life, particularly her relationship with rapper Badshah. The couple confirmed their marriage in June 2026 after months of speculation, but announced their separation in August, around five months after their reported wedding. In Bigg Boss, without naming Badshah, Isha talked about infidelity in relationship and talked about becoming a side character in her own story.