Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jaan Kumar Sanu says he has 'no contact' with Nikki Tamboli: 'Lot of stuff has been said about me'
tv

Jaan Kumar Sanu says he has ‘no contact’ with Nikki Tamboli: ‘Lot of stuff has been said about me’

Jaan Kumar Sanu is no longer on talking terms with Nikki Tamboli, he said. The two shared a close bond during their Bigg Boss 14 stint.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli were contestants on Bigg Boss 14.

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli, who were seen together in Bigg Boss 14, have severed all ties with each other. In an interview, he said that they are no longer in contact with each other and he intends to keep it that way.

During Bigg Boss 14, Jaan expressed his fondness for Nikki several times, but she would tease him as ‘Bhai-jaan’. Their friendship soured after she accused him of kissing her on the cheek, despite being told not to. However, she shed tears when he was evicted, and he later returned on the show as her ‘connection’ to support her.

Speaking with Zoom, Jaan said he and Nikki are not on talking terms, and he has no plans of patching up with her. “There is no equation with Nikki at all. There is no conversation, no contact with her at all. I think it is going to be the same, I am going to continue to maintain that. Because, I mean, a lot of things had happened, a lot of stuff has been said about me. So I choose not to respond to it and I would just ignore it.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he played Captain Vikram Batra ‘way better’ than Sidharth Malhotra

“I am going to live my life in peace. All the best to her and all the peace to her. But there is no contact with her and I am going to maintain that,” he added.

After Bigg Boss 14, Jaan said in an interview that while he was ‘attached’ to Nikki, he was never in love with her. “Inside Bigg Boss house, contestants do group up and vent out their stories to each other and in the process, a certain camaraderie might develop,” he had told a leading daily.

Nikki was recently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but was eliminated in the first week itself. Jaan, the son of noted playback singer Kumar Sanu, has been focussing on his music career.

jaan kumar sanu nikki tamboli bigg boss 14

