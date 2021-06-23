James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in FRIENDS, on his stage 4 cancer: 'It spread to my bones'

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played waiter Gunther on FRIENDS, has opened up about being diagnosed with prostrate cancer in September 2018. James is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

On Instagram, James Michael Tyler shared a picture from the hospital on Tuesday. He captioned the post, "Just finished chemo round 2 last week!Thank you all so much for your outpouring of love and support. It means the world to me. Please click the link in my bio. Early detection can make all the difference. #pcf #prostatecancerawareness #prostatecancer #prostatecancerfoundation."

In an interview with Today show, the 59-year-old actor said, "I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones. I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me." Today quoted James as saying that the cancer eventually spread to his bones and spine, leading to paraplegia--paralysis of the lower body. "I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing. So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it's progressed," James added.

He also spoke about the FRIENDS reunion last month, where he made an appearance via Zoom. "It was bittersweet, honestly... It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer'. David Schwimmer (who played Ross Geller on the show) has corresponded with me via Instagram. The producers are aware, they've been aware for a long time," he said.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor says Ek Villain Returns is not 'brainless': 'It is not a frivolous film'

FRIENDS which ended its 10 year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s. In the show, James essayed the role of Gunther, a barista at Central Perk.