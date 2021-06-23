Arjun Kapoor says Ek Villain Returns is not 'brainless': 'It is not a frivolous film'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns is neither 'brainless' nor 'a frivolous film', adding that he has 'full faith' in the movie. Arjun also said that he is 'pretty excited' about the film as 'there is a plot with twists and turns'.

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite actor Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar ka Grandson co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking with Bollywood Life, Arjun Kapoor said, "I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it."

"I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villain 2. The balance might be changing but that’s the challenge of being an actor. I think it’s important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker," he added.

In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun essayed the role of Pinky Dahiya, a cop. The story is of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur, played by Parineeti, whose lives suddenly intertwine.

He was also seen in Sardar ka Grandson in which he played the role of Amreek Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, played by Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, Arjun also has Bhoot Police alongside actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, in the pipeline.