Jasmin Bhasin on being trolled for wearing an abaya: I don’t give importance to these comments, I choose to ignore all the negativity

Jasmin Bhasin recently faced criticism when she posted an Instagram reel from her Abu Dhabi vacation, and was seen wearing an abaya while visiting a mosque. Responding to the comments her post received, the actor clarifies, “I went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and it’s a rule there that you have to cover yourself in a certain attire, and that’s what I did. I paid respect to the place, and followed the rules and regulations it had because it was a sacred place, and that’s what my parents have taught me since childhood.”

Jasmin Bhasin on people trolling her for wearing burqa

Bhasin adds that having spent over a decade in the showbiz, she has learnt to just ignore these trolls and not focus on unnecessary negativity. ‘I really don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swim suits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then it increases. And, I don’t want in my life so I don’t give it importance,” says the actor, who turns 33 today and is currently holidaying in Italy, with boyfriend, actor Aly Goni.

Addressing the constant scrutiny celebs are made to go through, Bhasin says after a point, one just come to terms with how things are in the virtual world and the fact that trolls would always exist on social media.

“As actors, we’ve kept ourselves out there, publicly. There are no restrictions on social media and people troll and criticise all the time. I choose to look at only the positive comments,” says the actor, who is more focused on her career than to worry about her image on social media.

Recently, Bhasin had revealed that owing to her dates, she had to drop out of a Vikran Bhatt film, which could have marked her Bollywood debut. Asked if she regrets looking back at it now, she says, “I always believe whatever happens, happens for a reason and time has always shown me that. Of course, you feel bad about it, but I would wait for a new opportunity to come my way and then it will all be fine.”

Bhasin, who made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam, has only featured in a handful of regional films, though she has been actively working on the small screen. The Honeymoon (2022) actor reasons, “I’ve not done too many films just because I want to make sure that whenever I do one, it should be a very strong script, and a character that leaves a mark. For me, acting is my passion and everything and we make a lot of sacrifices for it. I’m just being patient and waiting for my dreams to come true. I’m waiting for the right script and the right people to work with in Bollywood.”