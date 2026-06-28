Jasmin Bhasin gets hospitalised in Dubai on birthday, Aly Goni says: ‘Very difficult and emotional few days’
Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday in a hospital this year. Aly Goni shared her health update.
Jasmin Bhasin has been hospitalised in Dubai after she felt very sick during her vacation. Aly Goni took to Instagram to share her health update, while wishing her on her birthday.
What Aly shared
Sharing a picture from her hospital bed, where Jasmin was seen holding on to Aly, he wrote in the caption on his Instagram post: "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans 😔 Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.
May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success.
Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. ❤️ Happy Birthday. love you, always."
More details
In his Instagram Stories, Aly wrote, "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."{{/usCountry}}
In his Instagram Stories, Aly wrote, "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."{{/usCountry}}
"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added.{{/usCountry}}
"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added.{{/usCountry}}
About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin{{/usCountry}}
About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin{{/usCountry}}
Aly and Jasmin met each other in 2018. The two were roped in for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 with 10 other celebrity contestants. While shooting in Argentina, they hit it off and became good friends, but it was during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that the two reciprocated each other’s feelings and started dating each other. They have been staying together for several years. Aly and Jasmin keep take to their social media accounts to share pictures from their vacations together.
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