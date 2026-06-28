Jasmin Bhasin gets hospitalised in Dubai on birthday, Aly Goni says: ‘Very difficult and emotional few days’

Jasmin Bhasin has been hospitalised in Dubai after she felt very sick during her vacation. Aly Goni took to Instagram to share her health update, while wishing her on her birthday.

What Aly shared

Aly Goni shared a picture of Jasmin Bhasin from the hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing a picture from her hospital bed, where Jasmin was seen holding on to Aly, he wrote in the caption on his Instagram post: "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans 😔 Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.

May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success.

Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. ❤️ Happy Birthday. love you, always."

More details

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In his Instagram Stories, Aly wrote, "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his Instagram Stories, Aly wrote, "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added. {{/usCountry}}

Aly via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aly and Jasmin met each other in 2018. The two were roped in for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 with 10 other celebrity contestants. While shooting in Argentina, they hit it off and became good friends, but it was during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that the two reciprocated each other’s feelings and started dating each other. They have been staying together for several years. Aly and Jasmin keep take to their social media accounts to share pictures from their vacations together.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON