Jasmin Bhasin pens a sweet birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni: 'You have changed my life'

Jasmin Bhasin is marking Aly Goni's 30th birthday with a sweet birthday message. The couple left for Jammu earlier this week, to celebrate his big day with his family.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared a picture of the two on Instagram and said, "Happy birthday my hero (blowing heart emoji) This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love." Several fans took to the comments section to shower the couple with love while dropping sweet birthday notes for Aly.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

A video from Aly's birthday celebrations shows him cutting the cake with cheers from Jasmin and his family. Instead of giving the first bite of cake for his loved ones, Aly decided to enjoy the cake himself.

Aly entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as support for Jasmin together. Although they said that they were friends at first, love bloomed and soon enough, fans began rooting for them. Jasmin was evicted from the show weeks before the finale happened while Aly found a spot among the top five finalists. Jasmin was seen supporting him from the outside, urging friends and fans to vote for him.

Following the show's end, Aly told The Times of India, "I entered the show to encourage (Jasmin) and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah.”

“I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage," he added.