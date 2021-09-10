Jasmin Bhasin reveals secret behind Bharti Singh's 15-kg weight loss, gives peek into her ghee-based dinner. Watch

Actor Jasmin Bhasin has revealed the secret behind the weight loss of comedian Bharti Singh, days after she said that she has lost 15 kgs. Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmin shared video clips of Bharti getting ready to have her dinner and gave a glimpse of her ghee-rich meal.

The video opened with Jasmin Bhasin capturing Bharti Singh pouring ghee on her rice plate. In the clip, Bharti said, "Yeh maine daala ghee (I am adding clarified butter)." As Bharti started putting dal on her rice, Jasmin chimed in, "Ab ghee ke tadke waali daal (Now she is adding pulses tempered with clarified butter)."

Bharti added, "Duniya keh rahi patli horahi hoon. Time dekho main kis time khana kha rahi hoon (Everyone is saying that I am becoming thin. Look at the time I am having food)."

The video ended with Jasmin saying, "Yeh hai Bharti ke patle hone ka raaz. Chaar chammach ghee, aloo ki tel se bhari huyi sabji aur tel tehelti huyi dal (This is the secret behind Bharti's weight loss. Four spoons of clarified butter, oil coated potato dish and dal swimming in oil)."

Earlier, speaking to a leading daily, Bharti had spoken about her weight loss and how it helped her with her medical conditions like diabetes and asthma. She previously weighed 91 kgs and has lost 15 kgs.

Bharti had said, “Abhi saans nahi chadhti aur halka halka feel hota hai. Meri diabetes aur asthma bhi control mein aa gaye hain (Now I don't have trouble breathing and feel lighter. My diabetes and asthma are also under control). I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm.”

She had added, “My body doesn’t accept dinner any later than 7 pm. Maine 30-32 saal bahut khaana khaaya hai aur uske baad ek saal apni body ko time diya toh body ne sab accept kiya (I ate a lot of food for 30-32 years and then gave my body a year and my body has accepted the change).”

Currently, Bharti is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as well as Dance Deewane 3.