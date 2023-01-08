Javed Akhtar poses with Uorfi Javed; she calls him legend and jokes 'finally met my grandfather': I am in awe

Uorfi Javed was in Delhi for a fashion show. On Sunday, the actor and social media personality shared a photo of her meeting Javed Akhtar, presumingly in Delhi. Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, Uorfi called the lyricist 'a legend'. She also joked that she 'finally met her grandfather'. Also read: Uorfi Javed reacts to politician who filed police complaint against her

Taking to Instagram Stories, Uorfi shared her photo with Javed. Uorfi, who is often in news for her outfit choices, was dressed in a blue overcoat, while Javed wore a grey kurta with black shawl. They smile and looked into the camera in the photo Uorfi shared. Along with it she wrote, "Finally met my grandfather today. Also he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe." She added rose, laughing and heart emoji to her caption.

Uorfi Javed with Javed Akhtar in a new photo.

During her recent Delhi trip, Uorfi had joked about being 'allergic to clothes', and said she got boils from wearing woollens. She even conducted a poll on Instagram and asked fans if they faced the same issue in winters. Taking to Instagram Stories,Uorfi had shown the boils on her body. Uorfi shared another video of herself as she talked about her allergy. “So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. That is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon (I am often naked). My body is allergic to clothes.” In another clip she posted, Uorfi said, “The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woollen clothes and this happens. I am allergic to clothes.”

Uorfi is often in news for her unusual outfits. Recently, Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her claiming that the actor's dressing sense was vulgar and a threat to the society. She had also demanded Uorfi's arrest.

