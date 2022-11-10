Jay Bhanushali reacts to India's semi-final loss with funny video: 'Acche bowlers ki sankhya...'

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram handle and shared a funny clip as he joked about what made India lose T20 World Cup semi-final against England. He blamed the ‘culture of cricket’ prevalent in India for having too few good bowlers. Many fans reacted to his video. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh discusses her life problem with Siri, asks 'how to get slim and tall without any exercise'. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Jay posted a selfie video as he said, “Bharat mai hamesha bowlers ki sankhiya kam paayi jaati hai kyuki yaha pe bachpan se hi batting hone ke baad, ghar bhaagne ki parampara hai (In India, there is always a dearth of good bowlers because from the childhood itself, after getting done with batting, kids avoid bowling and prefer to go home)."

In the clip, he wore neon-coloured T-shirt with matching hat. Behind him, India and England's T20 World Cup Semi-final was on his television. Sharing the video on Instagram, Jay wrote, “Hamari #indiancricketteam team Mein koi problem nahi hain.. Problem hamari Parampara mein hain (laughing emojis). Ajj match nahi Parampara haara hain. Lolz (Our Indian cricket team does not have any loopholes, the problem lies with our tradition, today our culture got defeated).” Actor Arham Abbasi wrote, “Bhai yar aap bhi (facepalming and hug emojis).”

Reacting to Jay's video, one of his fans wrote, “Are just now they lost few minutes ago we are still in shock and you made reel already.” To which Jay replied, “You got shocked few minutes before I got to know in the 10th over that we are losing.” Another fan commented, “Bhai kyun jale pe namak chhidak rahe ho (Why are you making us feel more bad?)." Jay replied, “Chill bro (brother) winning loosing part of the game.” Other fan wrote, “Abhi kya Pakistan ka match dekhna padega?? ye hi kaam baaki reh gya (Are we supposed to watch Pakistan's match now?).” One person appreciated his video and wrote, “Yes well said (laughing emoji).”

Jay got married to Mahhi in 2011. The couple is blessed with daughter named Tara.

