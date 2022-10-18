Rakul Preet Singh discusses her life problem with Siri, asks 'how to get slim and tall without any exercise'. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a funny clip as she discussed her problem with Siri. She sought the AI's help to resolve the issue of getting slim and tall without exercising. She wanted to reap the benefits while enjoying junk food. The fans quite resonated with the video and enjoyed a dose of laughter. ( Also read: Giorgia Andriani makes hilarious Reel with her domestic worker about her many 'nakhras')

Taking to Instagram Reels, Rakul posted a selfie video, where she said, “Hey Siri! How to get slim and tall without exercise, only eating. ” She further said, “fast food food also, fast food included.” In the clip, she wore a grey tee which read, “Stop now" with her hair open. Siri is a virtual assistant which is part of Apple's devices and usually helps people with their queries or any question they have.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakul wrote, “Life problem (laughing emoji)." She used the hashtag #justcostrending on it. Choreographer Dimple Kotecha commented, “(laughing emojis) sounds like something I would ask you!”

One of her fans commented, “Siri be like-Go to bed and start dreaming” Another fan wrote, “So funny.” One fan replied, “If we could get thiner and taller without any exercise, wah main toh bethke khata hi rahu (I will sit and eat only then).” Many fans dropped laughing emojis on her funny video.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with Gilli in 2009. She worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, before entering Bollywood with Yaariyan in 2014 alongside Himansh Kohli. Since then, she has starred in many films like De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, Attack among others.

Recently, she celebrated her 32nd birthday bash in London with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor among others.

She was recently seen in Cuttputli alongside Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta. She can be currently seen in Doctor G, released on October 14. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah among others. It marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

