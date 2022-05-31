Giorgia Andriani makes hilarious Reel with her domestic worker about her many 'nakhras'; she says, 'tum rehne do Alka’

Giorgia Andriani, model and girlfriend of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, along with her domestic worker Alka imitated actors Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal respectively in a new video. Taking to Instagram Reels, Giorgia shared a clip in which they repeated Rajpal Yadav and Paresh's dialogues from the film Garam Masala (2005). In the clip, the duo is seen standing in a kitchen as they say the lines. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill feeds cake to Giorgia Andriani at her birthday party, chats with Arbaaz Khan. Watch)

In the film, Rajpal brings Paresh to actor Akshay Kumar's home. He then asks Paresh's character, if everything was told to Akshay. Rajpal says, "Sab kuch bata diya, sab kuch clear hai (I have informed everything, all is clear)." As Giorgia lip-synced to these lines, Alka mimicked Paresh. She listed the appliances she would need in the kitchen, so she can work.

Alka demanded a mixer as she can't make a salad, a grinder as she will be unable to make the dough, and cooking gas as she can't work on a stove. Giorgia made faces while Alka played Paresh Rawal's role. Adding to this, Giorgia repeated that Alka would also need a washing machine as she can't wash clothes, a dishwasher as she can't wash utensils and a big refrigerator as she can't cook every day. After that, Alka also reminded Giorgia that she will need a television. The model made a face and they walked away, as the video ended.

Sharing the clip, Giorgia wrote, "Tum rehne do Alka, mein karlungi saara kaam (You let it be Alka, I'll do all the work). #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #giorgiaandriani #reels." Reacting to the video, Nandini Bhambhani wrote, "Love it G!! Tooo good… You and Alka." A fan commented, "Omg Alka is so good actor." Another person wrote, “Best Giorgia this time you did it very well.”

A few fans compared Giorgia with actor Katrina Kaif. A comment read, "Thodi thodi Katrina me milti ho tum (You look a bit like Katrina)." "Looking like Katrina Kaif," said another person. "Ankhen yaar bilkul Katrina Kaif, notice (Notice her eyes are just like that of Katrina Kaif)." "She looks like Katrina and acts like her too," said another fan.

