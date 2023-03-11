Jaya Prada dances to Mujhe Naulakha Manga De on Indian Idol as Reena Roy looks on. Watch

Yesteryear actors Jaya Prada and Reena Roy will be seen in a special episode of singing reality show Indian Idol. A promo from the episode shows Jaya dancing to her hit song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re O Saiyaan Deewane alongside contestant Shivam Singh on stage. Reena is seen watching her dance while being seated among the judges. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor asks Indian Idol contestant not to call him ‘uncle’: ‘RK bol de’

Sony shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Shivam ne Jaya Prada ji ke saath dance karke laga diya Idol par chaar chaand! Dekhiye inhe Indian Idol 13 ke ‘Idol Jaya ji and Reena ji’ special episode mein! This Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony Entertainment Television par (Shivam added to the beauty of Indian Idol by dancing with Jaya Prada on stage. Watch Jaya Prada and Reena Roy in the special episode. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm).”

The promo shows Jaya in a green anarkali suit, doing all the dance steps from her song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re. The song from 1984 film Sharaabi had Jaya dance on stage as her co-star Amitabh Bachchan watched her while being seated in an empty theatre. Reena Roy, dressed in a yellow salwar suit, is seen watching Jaya from afar, while being seated alongside the judges.

Jaya Prada featured in several Hindi and Telugu films before joining politics. She has worked in films like Sargam (1979), Kaamchor (1982), Tohfa (1984), Sharaabi (1984), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa (1991) and many Telugu films. She went on to become a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reena Roy is best known for films like Naagin (1976), Kalicharan (1976), Jaani Dushman (1979), Arpan (1983) and Asha Jyoti (1984), Naseeb (1981) and Sanam Teri Kasam (1982).

Before this, Ranbir Kapoor, Mumtaz, Madhuri Dixit, Jeetendra and Annu Agarwal have appeared on the show as special guests.

