JD Majethia sings Kishore Kumar songs on his way to Everest Base Camp. Watch

Producer JD Majethia has shared pictures and videos from his Everest base camp trek. He is 54 years old and has made some of the most popular comedy shows including Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. (Also read: Khichdi producer JD Majethia shares journey of bucket list item with Mt Everest trek)

Earlier this month, the producer had informed fans on Instagram that he is off to check an item off his bucket list. As he completed his Everest Base Camp trek, he shared several pictures and videos on the social media page. In one of the videos, he could be seen walking uphill as he sang his own version of the popular song Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet. Through his own version, the producer advised everyone to "never get tired" while you trek in the mountains.

Another video showed him teasing a woman, making her laugh as they both captured the scenic beauty around them on their cellphones. JD also shared a video with a fan who has climbed the six highest mountains in the world. He also shared another video that showed him singing Kishore Kumar's O Mere Dil Ke Chain as he moved ahead. He also wrote jokingly alongside the video, “Mountain Idol me ye banda jarur aage jaega (This guy will certainly make it big in Mountain Idol).”

JD Majethia shared several pictures after completing his 11-day-long trek and wrote, “This is how I looked post my trekking of EBC for 11 days .. HAPPY and surf through the other pics to see how I feel.. TOP OF THE WORLD, literally #ebc #bucketlist #passion #love #satisfaction #unchai #inspiration #motivation #joy #fun#efforts #fitness #mountains #trekking.”

In another video, the producer thanked his team of Wagle Ki Duniya and said, “I love my team of Wagle Ki Duniya. Wherever I may go, this show and stories travel with me and inspire for us to narrate better ones.”

JD Majethia has also featured in several shows as an actor. These include Khichdi The Movie, Chanakya, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, and Khichdi Returns.

