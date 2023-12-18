Jennifer Aniston plans memorial gathering for Matthew Perry with Friends cast, ‘stories, laugh and cry’

Jennifer Aniston reportedly plans to host a special gathering for her Friends castmates. This intimate event, scheduled at her Bel-Air home for the holiday season, intends to honor the life and legacy of Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away earlier this year. On October 28, Perry known for his role as Chandler Bing, was found dead in his Pacific Palisades home, which initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his death. All the cast members of the popular sitcom including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow attended the memorial service last month, however, the recent rumor suggests that the Friends will gather again for a special yet intimate reunion. Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. (NBCU Photo Bank)

Also read: Matthew Perry ‘was never clean and lied about being sober’, friend claims

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Inside Jennifer Aniston's planned 'Friends' reunion for Perry

As reported by OK Magazine, Jennifer wanted to do something special for the Friends cast this holiday season. A source told the publication, “It was always their plan to get together just the five of them, so they could feel comfortable about saying whatever’s on their minds.” This private gathering, kept confidential, is a homage to their cherished co-star, Matthew Perry. Although his absence is felt, it will evoke shared memories and heartfelt laughter.

The source added, “They’ll reminisce about some of their favorite times with Matt and share stories and laugh and cry.” Expanding on the reasons for the special gathering, they mentioned that during the funeral, they refrained from expressing their grief fully out of respect for Matt's family. “The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matt’s family, and they held back out of respect for them.”

Friends cast was aware of Matthew Perry's addiction battle

The autopsy report revealed that Matthew Perry died due to an overdose of ketamine and other drugs combined in a lethal proportion. This is not hidden from anyone that the late actor faced long-term challenges with substance abuse, even filming 'Friends' while intoxicated.

The source revealed to the publication that the Friends cast was aware of his difficulties and expressed concern about what more they could have done. But during their get-together, they hope to honor their friend rather than dwell on the past. “But they don’t want to make their get-together a downer. This is about honoring their friend.”

The autopsy report acquired by The Blast, states “The cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine. Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.”