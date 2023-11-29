Jennifer Aniston urges fans to support Matthew Perry Foundation: ‘He would have been grateful for all the love’

Jennifer Aniston extended support to the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation formed to help those battling with addiction, formed a week after her Friends co-star's death. Jennifer urged her followers to support the foundation and help Matthew's family with growing the foundation in his honour. (Also Read: Matthew Perry's estate to play a major role in deciding the future of Friends)

Jennifer's plea for Matthew

Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to the Matthew Perry Foundation

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a post of the official Instagram handle of the Matthew Perry Foundation on their initiative ‘Giving Tuesday’. She wrote in the caption, “For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty's family in supporting this foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction (white heart emoji). He would have been grateful for the love (feeling loved emoji).”

Jennifer had opened up on Matthew's death in an Instagram post on November 15. She wrote in the caption, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

About The Matthew Perry Foundation

Less than a week after his death, a foundation was established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honour his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” said the inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation.

The Emmy-nominated Friends star often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation, which has been accepting donations, cited his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The foundation will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust.

Matthew was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC’s Friends.

