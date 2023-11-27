Matthew Perry's estate to play a major role in deciding the future of Friends

Friends star Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 last month. On October 28, he was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The sudden and mysterious nature of his death shocked the world. Perry, who rose to fame after his role in the iconic 1994 sitcom, is remembered by millions. Fans across the world are still mourning the loss of a talented actor who brought beloved Chandler Bing to life. Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. (NBCU Photo Bank)

The show has garnered huge success since it first aired and still ranks among one of the most-watched shows. In 2021, HBO Max aired a Friends Reunion Special. Following its success, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) have reportedly been discussing a similar project, which is said to be negotiated in 2024.

However, the show's $425 million exclusive deal with Max will come to an end next year. Once the deal expires, the show will land on its previous streaming home, Netflix, according to The US Sun. Both, Aniston and Schwimmer, along with Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) are part-owners of the franchise. Meaning, they all have a say in what's next for the show.

After Perry's untimely death, his estate is expected to play a major role in deciding the fate of the show after the expiration of its multi-million dollar deal with Max. According to the outlet, an insider revealed, “There had been brainstorming on what to do for the show's 30th anniversary when Matthew passed away, and of course Matthew's passing changes everything.”

The insider continued, “While a big budget TV special is unlikely, a return of the show to Netflix when the Max deal expires is much more probable,” adding, “Even though the show has been one of Max's biggest successes, Netflix would make it available to a much bigger US and global audience again. It all comes down to the deal and the cast, as well as Matthew's estate.”