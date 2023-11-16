Lisa Kudrow remembers Friends co-star Matthew Perry with old pic: Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well

Actor Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe in the popular show Friends, remembered her late co-star Matthew Perry, who essayed the role of Chandler. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lisa posted an old photograph of the duo. She also penned a long note. (Also Read | Lisa Kudrow ‘baffled’ by Matthew Perry's death, considers adopting his dog) Lisa Kudrow remembered Matthew Perry with an old photo.

Lisa Kudrow shares post with Matthew Perry

In the throwback photo, a young Lisa and Matthew smiled and posed for the camera. Lisa was seen in a black dress holding a coat. Matthew wore a blue T-shirt, a beige blazer and denims. He held a beverage glass. The picture was clicked from an album.

Lisa pens note thanking Matthew

Sharing the photo, Lisa wrote, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker and made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face every day. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking'."

She also added, "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about grace and love through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.

About Friends, Matthew

Matthew was seen on Friends as Chandler Bing for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer each posted heartfelt notes on Instagram about Matthew. The actors issued a joint statement a few days after his death, saying they were "all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

Matthew's death

Matthew was found dead at his Los Angeles home. He died on October 28 at the age of 54. After an initial investigation, the Los Angeles County coroner deferred giving a cause of death, which may take weeks to determine.

