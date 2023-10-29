How did Matthew Perry die? Real reason behind Friends' actor Chandler's death

The death of Matthew Perry, the actor who donned the role of hilarious Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom 'Friends,' has shocked and saddened fans and celebrities around the world. The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. Official cause of Perry's death still under investigation. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)

But what was the real reason behind his tragic demise?

Some conspiracy theories have surfaced online, questioning the official version of Perry’s death. Some fans have speculated that Perry was murdered by someone who wanted to silence him or harm him.

Some have even pointed out that Perry had recently revealed some dark secrets about Hollywood and the entertainment industry in his memoir, which was published earlier this year.

In his book, titled 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,' Perry opened up about his addiction issues, his mental health struggles, and his abusive relationships. He also exposed some of the corruption and exploitation that he witnessed and experienced in the industry. He claimed that he was blackmailed, threatened, and harassed by powerful people who wanted to control him and his career.

Some fans have suggested that Perry’s book might have angered some of his enemies or rivals, who decided to take revenge on him by killing him. They have also pointed out some suspicious details about his death, such as the lack of witnesses, the delay in reporting it, and the absence of an autopsy report.

However, these theories have not been verified by Hindustan Times, and are not backed by any credible evidence. They are based on netizens' speculation and assumptions, and they disrespect Perry’s memory and legacy.

Reported reason

TMZ reports have suggested that Perry suffered a “cardiac episode” while he was in the jacuzzi, which caused him to lose consciousness, slipped, and drown. However, this has not been confirmed by the authorities or his representatives. Some insiders have also claimed that there was no sign of foul play or drug overdose, which Perry had struggled with in the past.

The official cause of Perry’s death is still under investigation, and it was likely a tragic accident or a natural occurrence. We have to wait for the official report to come.

The 'Friend' star brought joy and laughter to millions of people with his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. He also starred in many other movies and TV shows, such as The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, The Odd Couple, and The Good Wife.

