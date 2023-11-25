Best Christmas Ever: Netflix's latest rom-com dubbed ‘worst’ holiday film

With December nearing, Netflix is adding to its list of holiday films. The latest addition by the platform is an original film named- Best. Christmas. Ever! It is directed by Mary Lambert, known for films like Pet Sematary Two and Siesta. The Heather Graham-starrer film was released on the streaming giant on November 16. Since then it has ranked number one on Netflix's list of top 10 films to watch. Despite topping the charts, the film has not been received too well by audiences and critics alike. Best. Christmas. Ever! on Netflix(Netflix)

What is Best. Christmas. Ever! about?

The official synopsis for the Netflix original holiday film reads, “Every year at Christmas, Jackie sends a cocky newsletter to her friend Charlotte. Fate brings Charlotte to Jackie's doorstep. As a result, Charlotte tries to prove that her friend's life is not perfect.”

Alongside the Hangover actress, the cast members also include Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeno, Camille Cadarette, Nadia Sine, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum.

Critics not too fond of Netflix's latest release

Best. Christmas. Ever! has been slammed as the “worst” holiday film this year. It has secured a low score of 38 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.4/10 on IMDb. According to Benjamin Lee, a top critic on Rotten Tomatoes, Best. Christmas. Ever! is “barely even a movie, more one long montage of bits that never run on long enough to be defined as scenes.”

Lee added, “It’s a premise that suggests something as salty as it is sweet but the film, directed by Pet Sematary’s Mary Lambert, is as wet as a pile of melting snow, refusing to indulge in any fun cattiness, transforming the pitch for a dark comedy into a sickly family movie, overstuffed with inane life lessons and cloying kids.”

Audiences call it ‘worst Christmas film ever’

Soon after Best. Christmas. Ever! was released on Netflix, it captured the audiences' attention at first glance. However, some of those who watched the film were unhappy with its plot and overall direction. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#BESTCHRISTMASEVER is probably my the worst Christmas movie I’ve seen in a long time…” Another added, “The best Christmas ever is THE WORST movie I’ve ever watched. I have no idea of how it’s number 2 on Netflix lol.”