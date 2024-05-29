Jennifer Winget lost Sobhita Dhulipala's role in Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager: I did get upset
In a recent interview, actor Jennifer Winget revealed she auditioned for Sobhita Dhulipala's part in web show, The Night Manager.
Actor Jennifer Winget, who shares a wide fan following because of her outing on the small screen, has revealed that she auditioned for Sobhita Dhulipala's part in web show, The Night Manager. (Also read: There is anxiety, at times, but I am coping: Jennifer Winget)
During an interview with Times Now, Jennifer talked about giving the audition, and not getting the part.
The Night Manager audition
Looking back at the incident, she said, “I had auditioned for The Night Manager but I didn’t get it. Aisa bahut baar huya hai (this has happened many times). And I loved the original show… And it had Aditya Roy Kapur! But it’s okay!”.
The actor reveals she was upset about missing the opportunity, but has learnt to move on. “Of course, you feel upset and sad but life goes on and something better comes along. I truly believe it that every time something has not worked out for me, something even better has happened,” she added.
About The Night Manager
The Night Manager marked the digital debut of Aditya Roy Kapur. In the thriller series, the actor was seen in the role of Shaan SenGupta, former officer who turned into a hotel manager. It shows how he had to go undercover into the world of arms dealing. Sobhita is seen as Kaveri, wife of the arms dealer.
The Hindi version is created by Sandeep Modi, and also stars Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee among others. The Indian adaptation of the 2016 British thriller series of the same name is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
About Jennifer’s work life
Jennifer was last seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The web series premiered on SonyLIV in February and also starred Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh. On the small screen, she became popular for shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, especially Maya Mehrotra in the psychological thriller series Beyhadh. On TV, Jennifer was last seen in Beyhadh 2. She made her OTT debut with Code M.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail