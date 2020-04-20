There is anxiety, at times, but I am coping: Jennifer Winget

tv

One of the advantages of being alone in this lockdown is that I can do what I want on my own time,” says Jennifer Winget, who is loving being at home with her dog and taking care of herself. “Many people are quite concerned that I am in quarantine solo, but it has been fine. Sure there is anxiety, sometimes but I am coping. Then I count my blessings and hope that we will all sail through this in due course,” adds the actor.

She admits that she is “busier at home doing chores than while shooting”. “Cooking is not my forte but I am managing with help of video calls with friends and family. Cooking, cleaning and taking care of my mutt takes up a lot of time. So, the day passes by quickly. Earlier too there was so much work at home but one didn’t pay much attention to it. Now, everything is intensfied. Once the lockdown is over, I won’t miss cleaning for sure (laughs). I don’t force myself to do anything and go with the flow. It is important to maintain the mental and physical balance,” she says. Right after the TV shoots came to a halt, she’s stayed at home though her parents stay close by.

Winget has taken up painting which she finds it “destressing and healing” for her. She doesn’t feel that this time is not a productivity challenge and one should do what they enjoy. “So many people are working from home and you can end up overworking yourself. One needs to set a schedule and take breaks. We should use this time to work on yourself which could be focusing on fitness, a hobby or just spending time with family,” she signs off.