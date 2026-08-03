Jennifer Winget shares unseen haldi photos with William Ishmael, friends Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi: ‘Luckiest ever’

Actor Jennifer Winget offered a glimpse into the wedding festivities with some never-before-seen photos of her haldi celebration, along with her spouse William Ishmael. Weeks after getting married in a picturesque white wedding in West Wales, UK, Jennifer took a moment to reminisce about some of the most joyous pre-wedding days. She shared these lovely photos on Friendship day on August which featured several of her friends including actors Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim.

Jennifer Winget shares unseen haldi moments

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael celebrate together during their haldi ceremony.

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On Instagram, Jennifer posted a set of candid photographs of her haldi ceremony. She thanked her dear friends for organising the event and ensuring that it remained an event that she will never forget.

In the set of pictures, one can see Jennifer looking beautiful in a green lehenga while William Ishmael looked dashing in his white sherwani. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family members. A number of joyous moments have been captured in this album as Jennifer danced with her friends, enjoyed the dance performances and haldi being put on her cheeks along with her friends and family members.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the memories, Jennifer wrote, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration… it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new… a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the memories, Jennifer wrote, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration… it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new… a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you. Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

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Among those seen in the pictures are Jennifer's close friends Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim. Harleen also shared unseen moments from the celebrations on social media, posting pictures of the dancing and festivities with the caption, “Yaari Dosti Haldi.”

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A dreamy intimate wedding

Last month, Jennifer and William officially announced their wedding by sharing beautiful pictures from their intimate ceremony in West Wales, UK. Jennifer confirmed the happy news through an Instagram post featuring a montage of wedding photographs with the caption, “.. and finally our stars aligned! ✨ @williamishmael ❤️.”

For the wedding, Jennifer wore a strapless white gown paired with a delicate veil, while William opted for a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat. The couple also shared a video filled with candid moments from the ceremony, offering fans a closer look at their intimate celebration with family and friends.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman and currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York before beginning his career at UBS Investment Bank. Over the years, he has built experience in finance, foreign exchange, trading and business development.

Jennifer Winget's previous marriage

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Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working on the television show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. They separated in 2014. Karan later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.