Jennifer Winget: What the pandemic did was equalise all of us in our struggle and grief

“It took me a while to take it all in and process what was going on around,” admits Jennifer Winget, who in a recent video post, gave a shoutout to many celebs and influencers for helping out amid the pandemic.

“I think for any kind of change to happen, the first and the most important thing is awareness. And I took my time to read up and understand all sides. That there were some really notable influencers already taking action, verifying details and being forces of change is what inspired me and got me hustling. When you are blessed to be in a place where you have a voice and have even a few listening in, then it’s on you to be the implementer of change; to tickle the conscience of people from your place of influence and get them thinking, then to pass the baton and pay it forward, spread the word or better still, act on the issue,” shares Winget, who is amazed by how people from all walks of life came together to help everyone and anyone in need, in whatever way possible.

“Even the slightest way within someone’s means made a big difference and that is a testament to human resilience. I feel proud, honoured and humbled at the same time to see how people were reaching out to anyone who needed the help. What the pandemic did was equalise all of us in our struggle and grief, and with that even the little successes and wins,” she says.

In the post, she revealed that she had been feeling in the last few months and that it was tough to stay positive on many occasions. She explains, “That was because everything around us was so negative and bleak and having been in this situation for such a long time, I think, it’s the uncertainty of it all that got to me. Then, realising it wasn’t just me but a lot of us that were/are feeling the same way and that such a feeling of languishing was normal in an unprecedented time like this. That’s why I thought of making the video and sharing it with anyone who wanted to listen in, anyone that needed this at the time, to tell them that they’re not alone. Lending hope in a time where we couldn’t see any, and putting out that we’re in it together and that what is coming would be better than what we were going through. So to just hang in there, together!”

Many netizens shared that they feel guilty about feeling happy when so many are suffering, which Winget mentioned in the video too. She elaborates, “I believe it’s called “thriver’s guilt” and we all feel it. The blessed feeling of being safe in our homes, fed, employed while the world beyond seems like a battlefield. My only point was for us to be more sensitive and compassionate towards everyone who is not as privileged as well as people who’ve lost everything. It’s definitely been a time where you needed to be more cognizant about what you were saying or worse, flaunting your high life on social media or anywhere else, at the risk of triggering something negative for anyone. If your post was not uplifting and motivating, rethink posting or refrain from posting at all.

Amid the current covid situation, where things have opened up, she urges people not to let their guard down. “Yes, though it might be a little frustrating when work keeps getting pushed and the uncertainty that leads to the most bit of worrying. They say tough times don’t last but tough people do. And I believe that there will be days when you don’t feel like doing anything and that’s absolutely fine but you got to give yourself credit for getting through this and get through this we will. I am using the time hold on to the ones I love, spending time with family and de-stressing, learning a few new arts and not letting health slip. Every little bit adds!”

While she would love to get back to work, and has a few projects lined up, due to disrupted schedules everyone is feeling helpless. “There is nothing we can do about it, but be patient. Stressing about it doesn’t help. One thing this year has taught us is that you couldn’t plan anything. So I guess, you just got to just be ready to roll whenever it calls upon you!”