Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jodha Akbar actor Manisha Yadav dies, co-star Paridhi Sharma is heartbroken: ‘She has a one-year-old baby’
Jodha Akbar actor Manisha Yadav dies, co-star Paridhi Sharma is heartbroken: ‘She has a one-year-old baby’

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Manisha Yadav played Salima Begum in the serial Jodha Akbar.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Manisha Yadav, known for playing Salima Begum in the Zee TV show Jodha Akbar, died on Friday. Reportedly, the cause of her death was a brain haemorrhage. Her co-star Paridhi Sharma was devastated and wrote on Instagram Stories, “This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu.”

Paridhi said in an interview that she was shocked to hear that Manisha is no more. She added that she is concerned about her late co-star’s son, who is just one year old.

Speaking to a leading daily, Paridhi said, “I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that’s how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked.”

Paridhi Sharma shared a condolence message as Manisha Yadav died on Friday.
Calling Manisha a ‘wonderful’ co-star, Paridhi said, “Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what’s even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family.”

Manisha often took to Instagram to share pictures and videos with her son, whom she called her ‘whole heart’ and ‘life’. In July, she shared glimpses of his birthday party as he turned one and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my baby… Sari khushiya tere naam (May all my happiness be yours).”

