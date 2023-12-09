Junior Mehmood death: Nakuul Mehta pays tribute, remembers working with him in Pyaar Ka Dard; shares pic from set

Actor Nakuul Mehta penned down a note for Junior Mehmood, who recently died of stage four cancer. Nakuul and Junior Mehmood starred together in the show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which marked the former's acting debut. He posted an old photo from the sets and talked about how the late actor was an ‘invisible glue’ to the show. Also read: Junior Mehmood funeral; Johnny Lever, Raza Murad, Aditya Pancholi visit late actor's home for final tributes

Nakuul on Junior Mehmood

Nakuul Mehta and Junior Mehmood from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara sets.

Nakuul wrote, “I had the great fortune of sharing sets with Junior Mehmood Saab in my very first television outing. I vividly recall filming our first shot together for the pilot and in time he set the tone for our relationship by fondly calling me Adi Baba on and off sets and I loving addressed him as Junior Sir!"

“Whilst the set has a mix of some experienced and distinguished actors and then there were absolute newcomers.. In between all of them was one man with a cumulative experience of all of us. He served the arts for 55 years before he passed on yesterday but never for a moment made you believe or feel that he came from years of work, having worked with some of the greatest and being an inspiration himself to some wonderful comic talent which subsequently found their home in our industry,” he continued how the veteran was on the sets.

‘Living his childhood dream’

Talking about qualities of Junior Mehmood which stood him out, the actor further added, “He was always encouraging, very considerate of another actors space and never for once made you feel like you did not belong. We called him Shanky Kaka and he was that actor and person on and off set who would never command attention but you take him off the show and something would not feel right. He was that invisible glue who would hold the show together and rarely got credit that he in all fairness deserved. Knowing him, he’d be happy just to be on a set, living his childhood dream.”

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara released in 2012. It also starred Disha Parmar, Mukesh Khanna and others.

Junior Mehmood death

Junior Mehmood battled with stage four cancer and died in the early hours of Friday. He was 67. His funeral was attended by many celebrities, including Johnny Lever, Raza Murad, Aditya Pancholi and others.

