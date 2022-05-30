Kamya Punjabi leaves behind envelope with 1 lakh cash at pani puri stall in Indore: 'Kept hoping I would get it back'

Actor Kamya Punjabi has shared that recently when she visited a stall in Indore to enjoy pani puri (a street snack) she left behind an envelope containing ₹one lakh cash. In a new interview, she recalled how she became engrossed in eating and clicking pictures of the place that she forgot about her envelope. She said that only after reaching her Indore hotel she noticed that she didn’t have the envelope with her and remembered leaving it at the stall. (Also Read | Sangita Ghosh slams Kamya Panjabi's criticism of Swarn Ghar dupatta scene: 'Shame a person from TV looks down upon it')

Kamya travelled to Indore recently for an event. While returning, on the insistence of her friend she visited the stall to enjoy the snack. Later when Kamya found the envelope missing, her friend returned to the stall and found the packet 'at the spot where we had left it'.

Speaking with Times of India, Kamya said, “I was in Indore on Sunday for an event. On my way back, my friend producer Santosh Gupta told me that there was a place at the Chappan Dukan, where a guy sells amazing pani puri. Indore being famous for its chaat, I couldn’t control my urge and decided to try it out. I had an envelope with me which had 1 lakh cash in it. So, I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed eating it and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there.”

She also said, “My friend rushed to the place. I was stressed and kept hoping that I would get it back. I kept thinking to myself that if I get it back then I have to really thank my stars, because it was such a busy place. When he reached there, he found my packet at the spot where we had left it. He spoke to the pani puri stall owner Dinesh Gujjer and got it back. I was thrilled, I didn’t know to react because I was almost sure that we wouldn't find it there. Something like this happening is so amazing and surprising. I think the people of Indore are really nice and kind."

Meanwhile, Kamya was last seen in the television show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She rose to prominence for her roles in serials such as Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar. She was part of the second season of Comedy Circus and participated in Bigg Boss 7.

