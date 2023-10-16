Strangers Again actor Kang So Ra announces second pregnancy, shares bold maternity shoot pic

Actor Kang So Ra is expecting her second child with her husband who is a doctor. She tied the knot with him in 2020. After her agency confirmed the news, So Ra took to her Instagram handle and penned a letter for her fans. She debuted her baby bump in her maternity shoot pictures. Also read: Song Joong Ki can't stop looking at wife Katy Louise Saunders as they attend his sister's wedding

Kang So Ra's maternity shoot

Korean actor Kang So Ra is all set to welcome her baby no 2 by the end of 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, mom-to-be Kang So Ra looked beautiful in a sheer white outfit which highlighted her bare baby bump. She looked at the camera while holding her belly. Her maternity shoot is quite different owing to the modest photoshoot usually done by parent Korean celebrities. This monochrome photo was followed by another close-up picture of her from the same shoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos, the Doctor Stranger actor wrote, “It's been a while since I last checked in. I've been keeping quiet because I'm expecting my second child, and I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who offered their congratulations.”

Celebs wish Kang So Ra

Fans began flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages as soon as the post went live. Songwriter, composer Bada wrote to her, “So beautiful.” Lee Si Eon added, “Congratulations.”

Kang So Ra

Previously, Kang Sora’s agency PLUM A&C announced her pregnancy. They said in a statement, “Kang Sora is pregnant with her second child,” as per Soompi. “She is expected to give birth around the end of the year,” it further added.

Kang So Ra and her non-celebrity husband married in a private ceremony in August 2020. In November of the same year, Kang announced her first pregnancy and said she was due in April next year. On April 15, she welcomed her first child, a daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kang Sora made her debut in 2009 with the Korean film 4th Period Mystery. She gained popularity after starring in the blockbuster 2011 coming-of-age film, Sunny. She went on to star in K-dramas like Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Doctor Stranger, Dream High 2, Ugly Alert and My Lawyer, Mr Jo among others. The actor was last seen in Strangers Again with Jang Seung Jo.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON