Kangana Ranaut ‘can’t wait to watch’ Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2, Ekta Kapoor says show took ‘year of planning’

Ankita Lokhande shared behind-the-scenes videos and a picture from the sets of Pavitra Rishta 2, as she kicked off the shoot of the show with Shaheer Sheikh. She got a shout-out from her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Ankita Lokhande posing with the Pavitra Rishta 2 clapboard and wrote, “All the best @lokhandeankita can’t wait to watch new season of #pavitrarishta.”

Ankita shared a boomerang video of herself with the clapboard. In the second clip, she could be seen walking into the set, introducing herself as ‘Archana’, her character. She also posted a picture with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh.

Ekta Kapoor, who is producing Pavitra Rishta 2, re-shared Ankita’s video on her Instagram page and revealed that the show took a ‘year of planning’. She wrote, “It’s never too late … to love !!!! Finally a year of planning later ….@lokhandeankita we embark on ur wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins ! @mehranandita @nikitadhond @shaheernsheikh @usha__nadkarni @hegdeg @altbalaji @zee5 @nimishalok @bcaunty.”

Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014, starred Ankita alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. In 2011, Sushant quit the show to focus on a career in Bollywood.

Recently, in an Instagram live on the occasion of 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita remembered Sushant. She said, “Sushant aaj humare beech nahi hai, uske bina Pavitra Rishta definitely adhoora hai kyunki Archana ka Manav sirf wohi tha aur uske bina bohot incomplete ho jaati hai cheezein. Lekin, I am sure woh jahaan bhi hai, hume dekh raha hai (Sushant is no longer with us and without him, Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete. He was the only Manav to Archana. But I am sure he is watching us) and he is happy, wherever he is.” She added that he was the one who taught her how to act.