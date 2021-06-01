Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on Pavitra Rishta: 'He is watching us'

Ankita Lokhande has said that the late Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on the sets of their hit television show, Pavitra Rishta. Ankita on Tuesday hosted an Instagram live session to celebrate 12 years of the show. In the short video, Ankita was seen dressed in a white ensemble with a Pavitra Rishta-themed cake kept in front of her.

Speaking about Sushant, Ankita said in Hindi, "Sushant is no longer with us and without him, Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete. Archana ka Maanav sirf wahi tha (He was the only Maanav to Archana) and without him, everything is incomplete. But, I am sure wherever he is, he is watching us and he's happy, where ever he is."

"Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she added. She also thanked producer Ekta Kapoor, and shared a few anecdotes from the show.

Watch the full video below:

Pavitra Rishta led to Ankita and Sushant becoming a household name. During the show's run, they dated for six years until 2016.

Earlier in the day, Ankita expressed heartbreak as the month of June began. Although she did not reveal the reason behind her sadness, June 14 will mark the one-year anniversary of Sushant's death. She took to Instagram Stories to share an emoji, with the caption, 'June'.

Also read: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shares clips from Pavitra Rishta

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment last year. Months after his death, Ankita had opened up about the couple's breakup. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she said, "Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.” She added that it was difficult for her to move on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON