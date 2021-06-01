Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken as June begins, marks 12 years of Pavitra Rishta

Actor Ankita Lokhande expressed heartbreak as the month of June began on Tuesday. While she didn't make the reason behind her sadness known, June 14 marks the one-year anniversary of her former boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She took to Instagram Stories to share an emoji, with the caption, 'June'.

Sushant died of an apparent suicide last year. His death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, following an initial probe by the Mumbai Police. Various other angles in the case are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

In an Instagram post, Ankita also marked the 12th anniversary of Pavitra Rishta, the show in which she starred with Sushant. The two actors were in a six-year relationship till 2016.





"12 years of Pavitra rishta," she wrote in her caption. "12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me."

Ankita in a recent Instagram live session spoke about the backlash that she received from Sushant's fans, who, she said, didn't have the necessary details to comment about their relationship.

“Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault,” she said.

