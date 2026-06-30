Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp: Former host to join Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as Janta Ki Awaaz

Lock Upp Season 2 started off a few days ago and the drama has already begun inside the reality show where 15 ‘inmates’ are living together. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have already given the tags to each of the contestants, while one task took place on the second day. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut is set to enter the show as a special guest!

Kangana in Lock Upp!

Kangana Ranaut hosts the first season of the reality show, Lock Upp.

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Kangana Ranaut will be seen stepping into Lock Upp as the ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’ this weekend. Janta Ki Awaaz will act as a way for the inmates to get closer to the audience in their journey to redemption. Will Kangana come bearing good news or bad? Will she play a role in the termination of the inmates?

Kangana Ranaut shares, “This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’s very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh with film director and choreographer Farah Khan pose for photographs during a press conference for the upcoming Netflix series �Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa�, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Monday, June 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_23_2026_000058A) (PTI)

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{{^usCountry}} At the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai, creator Ektaa Kapoor opened up about the reason why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai, creator Ektaa Kapoor opened up about the reason why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The producer also spoke about bringing the format to Netflix, mentioning, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas." About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer also spoke about bringing the format to Netflix, mentioning, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas." About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

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This season will see the well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. It has Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. Across six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments, and terminations designed to test resilience and pure survival instincts.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer. When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The reality show started streaming on Netflix from June 27, every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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